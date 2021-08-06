Home / News / Lifestyle News / Importance of deep cleaning your homes during monsoon
Importance of deep cleaning your homes during monsoon

Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:16 pm
Importance of deep cleaning your homes during monsoon
Deep cleaning homes in monsoons will effectively keep molds and bacteria away

Increased humidity during monsoons makes our homes the breeding ground for fungus and bacteria. Molds and fungus can grow anywhere - on furniture, upholstery, clothing and cracks in walls, and the damage they cause is difficult and expensive to fix. However, certain precautionary measures can help keep them at bay. Read on to know about effective ways to deep clean your homes this season.

Dry areas

Firstly, dry all the wet areas facing continual seepage

If there are wet areas in the house, take action to dry them. For areas prone to continual seepage, place moisture absorption seeds that are readily available in the market. Follow it up by drying with a disinfection ritual. Spray wet carpets, damp couches, etc. using clinically proved formulae like a disinfectant spray, which is effective in killing mold and fungi.

Ventilation

Ventilation is crucial for maintaining dry atmosphere

Leave the windows and doors open whenever possible, as that allows the circulation of fresh air. Cross ventilation is another effective way not just to keep the house cooler but also to prevent mold-laden spores in the house. To avoid the formation of mold spores on walls, move furniture and mattresses away, and regularly spray the area with a disinfectant.

Declutter

Declutter the home regularly to avoid germ growth

It is important to declutter your homes once in a while to store away unused items and also to avoid micro-organisms from breeding. Ridding your homes of all unwanted items is a key to making sure that there is enough airflow and sunlight. Decluttering of the home thus goes a long way in maintain cleanliness and in keeping your homes clean.

Shared spaces

Shared spaces should be cleaned regularly, focus on carpets too

Shared spaces such as the kitchen, tabletops, bathrooms, and basins must be cleaned on a daily basis to avoid these uninvited guests. Water trays in the refrigerators and water coolers can also breed bacteria and molds, if not dried regularly. Curtains and rugs may not be frequently vacuumed, but it is important to regularly spray them with a disinfectant to keep them clean.

