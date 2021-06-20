Everything you should know about gel cleansers

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 01:23 pm

Here's all you need to know about gel cleansers

Using a cleanser in your skincare routine is of utmost importance to remove dirt, sweat, and makeup from the face. Gel cleansers are water-based cleansers with a gel-like texture that are typically made from the extracts of flowers and essential oils. Cleansers can be of various types, and in this article, we focus on everything you should know about gel cleansers.

Application

Here's how you should properly cleanse your skin

Irrespective of the type of cleanser, you should properly clean your face twice a day. First, use a makeup remover to remove traces of makeup and dirt. Wash your face with warm water. Now, squeeze a pea-sized amount of gel cleanser onto your fingertips and massage it onto your face thoroughly, focusing well on the T-zone. Once done, rinse well with cold water.

Difference

How are gel cleansers different from foaming face washes?

Foaming face washes can leave your skin tight if you have dry skin. They also irritate the skin and disturb its pH balance. Meanwhile, gel cleansers are water-based cleansers made up of mild ingredients like extracts from flowers. Gel cleansers cause little irritation in comparison to foam-based cleansers, While they work for every skin type, they are an effective solution for oily skin.

Usage

Gel cleansers are best suited for acne-prone skin

Gel cleansers are a better pick in comparison to foam-based cleansers if you have acne-prone or oily skin. These gel cleansers are lightweight and have a clear, gel-like consistency that works deep into the pores to unclog them and remove excess sebum. This makes gel cleansers more suitable for acne-prone skin as unclogging the pores can help clear pimples without causing skin irritation.

Alternatives

Other types of cleansers that you can apply

There are a variety of cleansers that cater to specific skin concerns. A cream cleanser works best on dry, sensitive skin, while oil cleansers are great for removing makeup and can be used in the double-cleansing technique. Clay cleansers help remove excess oil and toxins from the pores, while powder and bar cleansers are a more luxurious variety that contains highly moisturizing ingredients.