Home / News / Lifestyle News / Should you wear sunscreen while spending time indoors? Find out
Lifestyle

Should you wear sunscreen while spending time indoors? Find out

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 11:16 pm
Should you wear sunscreen while spending time indoors? Find out
Sunscreen protects the skin from the harmful UV rays that cause skin damage

The COVID-19 pandemic made sure that most of us spend a significant part of our days inside the comforts of our homes. While this means an indefinite goodbye to our cosmetics and beauty products, the million-dollar question of whether you should put on sunscreen indoors is still relevant. Let's dive deeper into this and find out the relevance of applying sunscreen at home.

In this article
Purpose

The importance of applying sunscreen

Sunscreen protects the skin against harmful UV radiation and is not just a tool to reduce tan. UVA and UVB rays damage the skin, causing wrinkles, premature aging, fine lines, and in worst cases, skin cancer as well. The Sun Protection Factor, aka SPF, present in the sunscreen, delays the action of the UV rays on the skin and thereby reduces skin damage.

Windows

Glass windows can filter out UVB rays, not UVA rays

The glass windows of our homes filter out UVB rays to some extent. However, the harmful UVA rays can still penetrate through your windows. In fact, UVA rays are known to penetrate a deeper layer of skin and are the root cause of hyperpigmentation, skin cancer, and premature aging. Hence, applying a fine layer of SPF after your bath is important.

Application

Should you reapply sunscreen while indoors?

The general rule of thumb is to reapply sunscreen every two hours. However, spending most of the time indoors would mean that you are less likely to sweat, the most common reason to reapply sunscreen. The amount of sun you're exposed to while being indoors and the time spent near the window are other factors to consider when it comes to reapplying sunscreen.

Blue light

Lastly, sunscreens offer protection from blue light as well

Studies suggest that blue light or the light emitted from gadgets has damaging effects on the skin and can cause skin shrinkage and cell death as well. Sunscreens formulated with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are shown to provide significantly higher protection against both UV rays and blue light. Hence, the answer to whether sunscreen should be applied indoors is a big yes!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tabata workout: The trending workout that effectively burns fat

Latest News

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

India G7's natural ally in defending democratic values: Modi

India

Djokovic clinches French Open 2021: Records broken

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand topple India to go top

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas that can help ease leg pain

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Argan oil: Know all about the holy grail of oils

Lifestyle

Here's why a facial massage is an important skincare ritual

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why you should consume garden cress seeds

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Don't like orange juice? You're missing these benefits

Lifestyle