Antilia bomb scare: NIA raids former cop Pradeep Sharma's house

Sharma is also being questioned by the NIA team in connection with the case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma's residence in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, an official said. An NIA team along with armed CRPF personnel raided Sharma's house located in JB Nagar in Andheri west around 6 am, the official said.

Roads leading to Sharma's building were cordoned off

According to sources, Sharma is also being questioned by the NIA team in connection with the case. Roads leading to the building, where Sharma lives, have been cordoned off by the central security forces, and public movement in the area has been restricted. After getting information about the raid, Mumbai Police also deployed its personnel at the spot.

Five others, including Sachin Waze, were arrested earlier

Earlier, Sharma had been questioned by the NIA for two days at its office in South Mumbai as part of the ongoing probe. The central investigation agency had earlier arrested former police officers Sachin Waze, Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, former police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gour for their involvement in the case.

Earlier this year, an SUV was found abandoned near Antilia

NIA had recently arrested Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav. Both of them were allegedly involved in the conspiracy to plant an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. The SUV was found abandoned near Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead at a Mumbra creek on March 5.

