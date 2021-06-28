Antilia bomb scare: Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma sent in judicial custody

Pradeep Sharma was arrested on June 17

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Monday remanded former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma in judicial custody till July 12 in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Sharma was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 17.

Custody

Two others also sent in judicial custody

Sharma was on Monday produced before the court which sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency. Two other accused in the case, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, who were arrested by the NIA from suburban Malad on June 11, were also sent in judicial custody till July 12.

Other arrests

Sharma allegedly helped Vaze in destroying evidence

NIA had earlier arrested police officers Sachin Vaze, Riyazuddin Kazi, and Sunil Mane, following which they were dismissed from service. NIA had also arrested former police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the case. Sharma had allegedly helped Vaze in destroying evidence and was involved in hatching the conspiracy and planning, as well as executing the murder of Hiren.

Details

Earlier this year, an SUV was found abandoned near Antilia

Previously, an NIA team along with CRPF personnel had raided Sharma's house located in JB Nagar, Andheri West on June 17. Earlier this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found abandoned near Ambani's residence Antilia in South Mumbai on February 25. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who had claimed possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a Mumbra creek on March 5.