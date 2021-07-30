Virar: Woman bank official stabbed to death by debt-ridden ex-manager

The incident occurred at ICICI Bank's Virar east branch at around 8:30 pm on Thursday

A woman official of a private bank at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district was stabbed to death, while her female colleague was injured in an attack by two persons, including a debt-ridden former manager of the same branch, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at ICICI Bank's Virar east branch at around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Arrest

One of the two accused has been arrested

"The two victims were the only persons working in the bank at that time," the police said. "Anil Dubey, one of the two accused arrested in connection with the case, is a former manager of the same branch of the bank where the incident took place," Senior Inspector Suresh Varade of Virar Police Station said.

Incident

Accused took cash and jewelry; the women tried stopping them

"The accused entered the bank and threatened its Assistant Manager Yogita Vartak and cashier Shraddha Devrukhkar - at knifepoint when they were doing official work," he said. "The accused asked them to hand over cash and jewelry and tried to flee with the booty when the two women raised an alarm and tried stopping them. However, the accused stabbed Vartak and Devrukhkar," he added.

Death

Dubey was caught by the people, his accomplice escaped

"Dubey was later caught by the people who chased him. However, his accomplice escaped from the spot," the inspector said. "People found Vartak lying motionless in a pool of blood inside the bank, while her colleague was badly injured. They were rushed to a hospital, where the former was declared brought dead," the police said.

Conspiracy

Dubey planned the bank robbery to replay Rs. 1cr loan

"Dubey is a former manager of the same branch and had taken a loan of Rs. 1 crore and in order to repay the amount, he conspired to loot this bank. He currently works with another private bank in Naigaon," Varade said. "Devrukhkar was admitted to a private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, while Vartak's body was sent for post-mortem," police said.

Information

Case has been registered under IPC Sections 302, 307, 397

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) at Virar Police Station. Police has launched a search for Dubey's accomplice.