BMC to launch home vaccination for bed-ridden citizens from Friday

Mumbai

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:31 pm
The initiative will be rolled out first in K-East administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri East, Marol, Chakala, and others

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has`Q2` said that it will begin home vaccination of the bed-ridden people in Mumbai against the deadly coronavirus on an experimental basis from Friday. The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-East administrative ward of the city covering the western suburbs of Andheri East, Marol, Chakala, and others, it said.

In this article
Demand

COVAXIN will be administered as per directives of expert committee

These citizens will be administered COVAXIN doses as per directives of the expert committee and the vaccination process will be carried out in the presence of experts, wherein all necessary precautions will be undertaken, it said. BMC said there was a demand for home vaccination of citizens who are bed-ridden due to physical or medical reasons and are unable to visit the vaccination centers.

Vaccination

Vaccination will be done with the help of 'Project Mumbai'

The medical certificate stating that the person, who is to be vaccinated, will have to remain bed-ridden for at least the next six months, is required to be submitted to the administration along with the consent of that person or a relative, it added. The vaccination of bed-ridden citizens will be done with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.

Details

So far, BMC has received details of 4,466 bed-ridden citizens

After the completion of the home vaccination process in the K-East ward, the factors that are required to be included in the next phase of this exercise will be considered, it said. The BMC has asked people to e-mail them information about those bed-ridden citizens to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com. It said it has so far received details of 4,466 such citizens.

