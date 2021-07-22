Home / News / Mumbai News / Convert Jinnah House into cultural center, requests BJP chief
Mumbai

Convert Jinnah House into cultural center, requests BJP chief

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 01:23 pm
Convert Jinnah House into cultural center, requests BJP chief
The BJP Mumbai Chief represents the Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai, where the Jinnah House is located

BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reiterated his demand to convert Jinnah House, the city-based erstwhile residence of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, into the South Asia Center for Arts and Culture (SACAC). The BJP MLA represents the Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai, where the Jinnah House is located.

In this article
Details

Lodha termed Jinnah House a 'symbol of partition'

According to media reports, terming the Jinnah House as a "symbol of partition," Lodha said that Indian Council for Cultural Research has accepted his proposal of converting Jinnah House into a cultural center. He called on Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and handed over a letter to him containing his long-pending demand. He later tweeted the letter which he had submitted to Shah.

Letter

'Time to convert memories of painful partition into cultural center'

The letter by Lodha stated, "The Jinnah House was slated to be converted into South Asia Centre for Art and Cultural Center. A board regarding the same was also put there." "I request you to acquire the Jinnah House and convert the memories of the painful partition into the cultural center," he added.

Further details

Jinnah House is spread over 2.5 acres

"Jinnah had lived in the property for ten years and conspired for the partition of the country. Now, the property belongs to the Government of India and the house should be converted into a cultural center," the BJP leader said. The Jinnah House is spread over 2.5 acres and is located in one of the most upscale areas of Mumbai.

Do you know?

Jinnah House was constructed in 1936 by a European architect

Jinnah House, also known as South Court and Malabar Hill mansion, was designed and constructed in 1936 by European architect Claude Batley. Jinnah lived in the mansion until the partition of India, and the birth of Pakistan in 1947.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

Ford introduces Figo (automatic) in India at Rs. 7.75 lakh

Auto

'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world

Entertainment

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh

Auto

Latest Mumbai News

Mumbai rains: Boulder crash kills five of family in Thane

Mumbai

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

Children under one to receive free pneumococcal vaccine soon: BMC

Mumbai

Mumbai News

COVID-19 vaccination drive to resume from Friday in Mumbai

Mumbai

Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress

Entertainment

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India

Mumbai cop seen feeding cake to history-sheeter on latter's birthday

Mumbai

FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office

Mumbai