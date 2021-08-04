Padma Shri awardee Dogri writer Padma Sachdev passes away

Sachdev received the Padma Shri in 2001 and was awarded the Kabir Samman for poetry for 2007-08 by the Madhya Pradesh Government

Noted author and Padma Shri awardee Padma Sachdev, the first modern woman poet of Dogri language, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages said. Sachdev (81), was born in the Purmandal area of Jammu in 1940 in the house of Sanskrit Scholar Professor Jai Dev Badu.

Awards

Sachdev was awarded Kabir Samman for poetry by MP government

Sachdev was hospitalized after she developed some complications on Tuesday evening, the official said. She authored many books in Dogri and Hindi, and her poetry collections, including Meri Kavita Mere Geet, won her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971. She received the Padma Shri in 2001 and was awarded the Kabir Samman for poetry for 2007-08 by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Work

Sachdev also penned the lyrics for several Hindi films

Sachdev also wrote the lyrics for the song Mera Chhota Sa Ghar Baar from the 1973 Hindi film Prem Parbat. She also penned the lyrics for two songs for the 1978 Hindi film Aankhin Dekhi, including the famous duet Sona re, tujhe kaise milun sung by Mohammed Rafi, and Sulakshana Pandit. She also worked with All India Radio, Jammu, and Mumbai.

Information

A condolence meeting was organized for Sachdev in Jammu

Sachdev shifted base to New Delhi and Mumbai after marrying singer Surinder Singh. Additional Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages Arvinder Singh Aman chaired a condolence meeting in Jammu for Sachdev at which rich tributes were paid to the "doyen of Dogri literature."

Condolence

Sachdev was a living example of Dogri culture: Aman

"Sachdev's contribution to Dogri language is exemplary. She was a living example of Dogri culture," Aman said, adding that she would be remembered for giving her mother tongue global recognition as her lyrics sung by famous Bollywood singers made Dogri popular not only in India but around the world. He said Sachdev's passing away is an irreparable loss for Jammu.

Information

Played key role in getting Dogri added to Eighth Schedule

Aman said Sachdev will also be remembered for her key role in the struggle for getting Dogri added to the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also expressed grief over Sachdev's death.