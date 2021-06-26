Home / News / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Colombian national gets 10 years RI in drugs case
Mumbai: Colombian national gets 10 years RI in drugs case

Sneha Das
Jun 26, 2021
NCB had recovered cocaine from the laptop bag of the accused during a raid at a hotel in 2017

A special NDPS court in Mumbai has sentenced a 32-year-old Colombian national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug case. Special Judge GB Gurao on Thursday held Freddy Renteri, guilty of offenses committed under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a commercial quantity of drugs.

Cocaine was recovered from the accused's bag in 2017

The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday. According to the prosecution, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) had recovered cocaine from the laptop bag of the accused person during a raid at a hotel in the year 2017 following which he was placed under arrest by the police.

Offense was serious and against society at large: Judge

The court upon perusal of evidence found that the accused had been in possession of 5.9 kg of cocaine during his arrest, which he had brought to India from Colombia. The judge noted that the offense was serious and against society at large. "If the accused would have succeeded in disposing of cocaine in India, then it might have destroyed many families," he observed.

Accused has been directed to pay Rs. two lakh fine

The accused has been in jail since his arrest in 2017, and the court, in its order, said set off be given for the period of detention undergone by the accused. Apart from sentencing the accused to 10 years of imprisonment, the court had also directed him to pay a fine of Rs. two lakh.

