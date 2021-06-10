Eleven killed, seven injured in Mumbai house collapse

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Malwani area of Mumbai

At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a single-story house collapsed on another structure in the Malwani area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday. "The incident took place around 11:15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area," he said.

Deceased

Three deceased children have been identified so far

"Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation," the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Eight children and three adults died in the incident," he said. "Three of the deceased, aged eight, nine, and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified," the BMC official said.

Trapped

Some people might still be trapped under the rubble: Officials

"Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical," the BMC official said. "People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals," he further added. According to civic and fire brigade officials, some people might still be trapped under the rubble and the search and rescue operations were on.

Incident

A slabs collapse incident was reported in Maharashtra last month

According to BMC officials, the house collapsed on another single-story structure. An adjoining three-story building was also unstable, they said. A similar incident of slabs collapse was reported in Maharashtra last month where the slabs of five flats in Sai Shakti building, a ground-plus-five-story structure collapsed. Seven people lost their lives in the incident. Four-five others were feared trapped under the debris.