FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office

The case was registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC

A First Information Report was registered against 42 persons including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli in Central Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19 protocols, police said. Despite the invocation of the Disaster Management Act, the organizers and participants of the gathering were booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Case

Munde's supporters gathered to show support for her sister

The case included IPC Sections 188 (disobedience of lawful order issued by a public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread infection), the official added. Pankaja's supporters had gathered at her office in Worli to show their support after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the recent expansion.

Details

Not the right time to fight a 'Dharmayuddha': Pankaja

Addressing her supporters, Pankaja, BJP national secretary, and a former state minister dismissed reports that she was using "pressure tactics," and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda were her leaders. Pankaja said that it wasn't the time to fight a "Dharmayuddha" (war fought over principles) and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

Other case

A case was registered against Pankaja last year

Last year, a case was registered against Pankaja and 40 to 50 others in October 2020 for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Beed district, The Hindu, reported. "Only five persons were permitted to be present and the rules were violated. Hence, the offense was registered under Section 188 and other provisions of the IPC and DMA," an official said.