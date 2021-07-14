Home / News / Mumbai News / FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office
Mumbai

FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 12:12 pm
FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office
The case was registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC

A First Information Report was registered against 42 persons including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli in Central Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19 protocols, police said. Despite the invocation of the Disaster Management Act, the organizers and participants of the gathering were booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

In this article
Case

Munde's supporters gathered to show support for her sister

The case included IPC Sections 188 (disobedience of lawful order issued by a public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread infection), the official added. Pankaja's supporters had gathered at her office in Worli to show their support after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the recent expansion.

Details

Not the right time to fight a 'Dharmayuddha': Pankaja

Addressing her supporters, Pankaja, BJP national secretary, and a former state minister dismissed reports that she was using "pressure tactics," and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda were her leaders. Pankaja said that it wasn't the time to fight a "Dharmayuddha" (war fought over principles) and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

Other case

A case was registered against Pankaja last year

Last year, a case was registered against Pankaja and 40 to 50 others in October 2020 for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Beed district, The Hindu, reported. "Only five persons were permitted to be present and the rules were violated. Hence, the offense was registered under Section 188 and other provisions of the IPC and DMA," an official said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

More beds will be added post-oxygen crisis resolution: Satyendar Jain

Delhi

Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

India

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi announce birth of their son

Entertainment

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Auto

Latest Mumbai News

Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

Children under one to receive free pneumococcal vaccine soon: BMC

Mumbai

Mumbai Police busts illegal Bihar-based call center; six held

Mumbai

Gas-tanker hits railway tracks suffering tire burst; major accident averted

Mumbai

Mumbai News

Mumbai: Under-construction shed collapses at INS Hamla; 11 laborers injured

Mumbai

Mumbai: This is why BMC has sealed Suniel Shetty's building

Entertainment

OTT giving opportunity to TV actors to reinvent: Arjun Bijlani

Entertainment

Kumar Ramsay, eldest of Ramsay Brothers, passes away at 85

Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from hospital, says son Vivaan

Entertainment