Mumbai rains: Four dead in house collapse in Govandi area

Mumbai

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 05:22 pm
The incident occurred at plot number 3 near Bombay City Hospital at around 4:30 am

At least four persons were killed and eight others injured after a single-story house collapsed in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early on Friday, a civic official said. The incident occurred at plot number 3 near Bombay City Hospital at around 4:30 am, he said. The rescue operations are underway.

In this article
Quote

Seven fire engines, one rescue van present on the spot

"Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Details

Victims were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Hospital

"Ten people were injured in the incident. While seven of them were rushed to the Ghatkopar-based Rajawadi Hospital, three others were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Hospital in Sion," he informed. However, doctors at the Rajawadi Hospital declared two of them brought dead, whereas another victim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Another body was later removed and sent to Rajawadi hospital.

Mumbai

IMD issued orange alert for Mumbai on Friday

The three deceased were identified as Neha Parvez Shaikh (35), Mokar Zabir Shaikh, (80), and Shamshad Shaikh (45), who later succumbed to his injuries. All others are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, the official added. Further details about the incident are awaited. Noticeably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert storm warning for Mumbai on Friday.

Other districts

Several other districts in Maharashtra experiencing heavy rainfall

Just like Mumbai, several other areas of Maharashtra are also witnessing heavy rainfall. Thirty-six people have reportedly died, whereas 30 people are suspected to be trapped in landslide incidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district, which has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days. Similarly, four were killed and four were injured in a landslide incident in Maharashtra's Mahad Town due to heavy rain.

