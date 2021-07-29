Home / News / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Local trains might be opened for fully vaccinated individuals
Mumbai: Local trains might be opened for fully vaccinated individuals

Nikita Gupta
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:09 pm
The Maharashtra disaster management department is in favor of allowing people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel in local trains in Mumbai, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. However, a final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said before a meeting called by the CM with the state COVID-19 task force.

Currently, only essential services workers are allowed in local trains

So far, only people engaged in essential and emergency services, as categorized by the government, are allowed to travel in local trains as part of the state's efforts to check the spread of COVID-19. To keep the wheels of the economy moving in Mumbai, some experts have also suggested increasing the timings of shops and other services beyond 4 pm, Tope said.

Difficult to check whether someone is fully vaccinated: Tope

"It is a bit difficult to verify whether people traveling in local trains have actually received both the doses or not," the minister pointed out. He said a plan regarding the same can be worked out with the help of railway authorities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has invited suggestions and recommendations from various departments while reviewing the lockdown-like restrictions in the state.

Several nations have reported the onset of third wave: Tope

Tope said in 11 districts of the state, the positivity rate is higher than the state's average and the infection spread is also more. These include Beed, Ahmednagar districts from Konkan and western Maharashtra. Asked about factors that were a deterrent for the Maharashtra government from introducing more relaxations in curbs, Tope said, "Many countries have introduced lockdown again to contain the spread."

