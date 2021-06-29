Don't spare 'big fish' in fake vaccination cases: High Court

The High Court was hearing a bunch of PILs on increasing the accessibility of citizens to the vaccination drives

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court said that the Mumbai Police, probing instances of fake vaccination camps against COVID-19, must identify the "big fish" in such cases and not spare them. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on increasing the accessibility of citizens to COVID-19 vaccination drives.

Information

Those duped should be checked for any adverse effects: HC

The bench also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inform the HC about steps that the civic body proposed to take to check those duped by such camps for antibodies and any adverse effects on their health because of the fake vaccine.

Details

Seven FIRs have been registered; 13 people arrested so far

The state's counsel, advocate Deepak Thakare, told the HC that seven FIRs had been registered and 13 people arrested in the case. He said the probe into the case is still going on. The BMC's counsel, senior advocate Anil Sakhare, told the HC that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for private COVID-19 vaccination camps for housing societies and offices will be finalized by Wednesday.

High Court

Investigation must be proper, no one should be spared: HC

The HC then said advocate Thakare must tell the investigating officers in the case not to spare anyone found to be involved in the "scam." "There might be big fish yet to be identified. They must be identified and should not be spared. Tell the police the investigation must be proper and no one should be left out," it added.

High Court

Why haven't authorities determined what the victims were administered: HC

The HC asked why the BMC and state authorities were so far unable to determine what the victims were administered in the name of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. "This appears to be a state failure. Why doesn't the corporation think of testing? What are you thinking of doing for the unfortunate people, you must tell us on Thursday," the HC said.

Victims

2,053 people across Mumbai fell victim to fake vaccination camps

It further said that the BMC must inform the court of the steps it was planning to take to test the victims The state and the BMC had earlier told the HC that a total of 2,053 people across the city fell victim to the fake vaccination camps The HC will continue hearing the PILs on July 1.

Background

Imagine the plight of person vaccinated with water: HC

According to Live Law, last week, the HC said, "It is unimaginable that during this time of crisis, when entire humanity is suffering, people are committing such frauds." "Invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against those involved in vaccine fraud. Imagine the plight of the person who is vaccinated with water, his state of mind is unimaginable," it added.