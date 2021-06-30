Home / News / Mumbai News / Jewelry shop looted in suburban Dahisar; owner shot dead
Jewelry shop looted in suburban Dahisar; owner shot dead

Sneha Das
Jun 30, 2021
Jewelry shop looted in suburban Dahisar; owner shot dead
The three scooter-borne men entered the jewelry shop located at Gawde Nagar and opened fire

Three armed robbers opened fire in a jewelry shop, killed the owner, and looted gold ornaments in suburban Dahisar in Mumbai on Wednesday, the police said. "The incident took place around 10:45 am when the three scooter-borne men entered the shop which is located at Gawde Nagar in Mumbai and opened fire," an official said.

In this article
Incident

The accused fled in a grey scooter

"The unidentified accused shot shop owner Vikas Pandey (46) in his head, killing him on the spot," he said. "After this, the accused managed to collect all the jewelry they could find in two travel bags," the official said. "The accused fled in a grey scooter, whose number plate they had folded," he added.

Police

Police is gathering relevant details about accused from CCTV cameras

"The police has managed to get the description of the accused and are trying to get more relevant details from the CCTV cameras that are installed near the jewelry shop," he said. "The shop owner's dead body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR is being registered in this regard," the official further added.

Similar case

A similar case of robbery was reported in Rajkot

A similar incident was reported in April where five armed robbers looted gold ornaments, silver ornaments, and cash worth Rs. 85 lakh from a jewelry showroom on Saint Kabir Road in Rajkot. They also threatened the owner by showing a gun and knife. The four accused were arrested from Haryana last month while one more gang member is still absconding, police said.

