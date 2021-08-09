Quit India day: Martyrs remembered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

The movement is a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from British rule

Tributes were paid to martyrs on Monday at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement. The movement is a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from British rule. Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and others who laid down their lives in India's freedom struggle.

Quit India Movement

Here is everything about Quit India Movement

This is the same ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do-or-Die" for independence. Notably, the Quit India Movement also known as Bharat Chodho Andolan, was launched by Gandhi, on August 8, 1942, at the Bombay Session of All India Congress Committee. It was the direct consequence of Britain making India a part of World War II.

Tributes

Maharashtra CM, political leaders offered tributes to martyrs

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil visited the August Kranti Maidan in the morning and offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar were among those who offered tributes to the martyrs, in separate tweets dwelling on the importance of August Kranti Din. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also offered tributes to martyrs over Twitter.

Quote

Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. The spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energized the youth of our nation."

Twitter Post

Here is what the Prime Minister tweeted

Further details

Members of labor unions, activists gathered at August Kranti Maidan

Meanwhile, Congress tweeted, "Our homage to the patriots who sacrificed their lives during the movement, our nation will be eternally grateful for their contribution to the freedom struggle." Notably, members of some labor unions and activists gathered at the August Kranti Maidan to mark the occasion. Like last year, their number was less as compared to previous years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter Post

Here is what Congress tweeted