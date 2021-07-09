Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Monsoon in revival mode in Maharashtra; good rains likely over next 4-5 days

After a long gap, Maharashtra is expected to receive good rainfall for the next four to five days as the southwest monsoon has become active once again, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In signs of the monsoon revival in Mumbai, the city and its suburbs have received light to moderate rainfall since Thursday morning. Here are more details.

Monsoon

Favorable synoptic weather situations lead to revival of monsoon

Shubhangi Bhute, Deputy Director at IMD Mumbai, said the monsoon has been revived as the "synoptic situations (pressure pattern, wind direction, and speed) necessary for the monsoon have become favorable, along with the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal." Because of this, there will be good rainfall and rain with thunder at some isolated places in Maharashtra. Bhute added.

Details

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9

The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra in the first week of June and reached Mumbai on June 9. After several days of bountiful rains, the monsoon took a break. On Thursday, in Mumbai, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed most of the island city and suburbs at around 8:30 am. After a break of a few hours, the rain resumed in the evening.

Rainfall

Bus services in Mumbai remain unaffected due to rains

In the 12-hour period ending at 8 pm on Thursday, the island city of Mumbai recorded 26.61mm rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs received 26.61mm and 6.96mm rainfall, respectively, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Meanwhile, the BMC officials said bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and train operations remained unaffected despite the rains.