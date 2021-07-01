Citizens irked over suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

The repeated suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive due to shortage of vaccine doses has irked local residents

Mumbaikars expressed unhappiness over the suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at civic and government-run centers in Mumbai on Thursday due to a shortage of vaccine doses and raised questions over the management of the inoculation program. Some residents also wondered if this was a bid to "divert people to private hospitals" for paid jabs rather than getting free vaccine doses at government centers.

Suspensions

The inoculation drive was also suspended last month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed about the suspension of the inoculation drive for a day. The repeated suspension of the vaccination drive due to a shortage of vaccine doses has irked local residents. Last month also, the inoculation drive was suspended once due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccine doses.

Vaccine

It's a scam to divert people to private hospitals: Citizen

"Private hospitals have got thrice their normal quota for tomorrow whereas the free vaccination centers are shut. Scam to divert people to private hospitals," citizen Azmina Kotadiya said in her tweet. Some people, who had booked their appointments for the COVID-19 jabs on Thursday, were confused whether they would receive their respective doses or not.

Quote

Another citizen expressed confusion over the cancellation

"Our appointment is already scheduled on CoWIN at a government center tomorrow morning for COVAXIN second dose. So does it stand canceled now?" another citizen Payal Mukherjee asked in her tweet.

BMC

Drive will resume after BMC receives fresh stocks

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centers and schedules," the BMC tweeted on Wednesday. The civic body in a statement said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives the fresh stock of vaccines.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by BMC

Inoculation

So far, 54,35,731 citizens have been inoculated in Mumbai

The BMC further said that the citizens of Mumbai are continuously informed about the vaccination, depending upon the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken. So far, 54,35,731 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Out of them, 10,72,578 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine as well, as per the BMC.

Information

Currently, there are 399 COVID-19 vaccination centers in Mumbai

On Wednesday, 63,579 people received the jabs, including 20,259 who got the second dose. Currently, there are 399 COVID-19 vaccination centers in Mumbai - 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run, and 98 private facilities.