Mumbai

Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in assault case

The 23-year-old accused was granted bail on a bond of Rs. 25,000 and several other conditions

A Mumbai court has granted bail to a man suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Special Judge SC Jadhav on Monday granted bail to the 23-year-old accused on a bond of Rs. 25,000 and several other conditions. Peter Pan Syndrome is used to describe an adult who is socially immature.

Accused's story

Lawyer claimed the victim was in the relationship voluntarily

Appearing for the accused, advocate Sunil Pandey said, "The victim's family knew about their relationship. But, her family didn't like their relationship due to the boy's illness and poor background and also had a grudge against his family members." The lawyer further said the victim had the knowledge of what she was doing and got into the relationship voluntarily.

There is no material on record about the illness: Prosecutor

However, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar opposed the plea and denied all the allegations made by the applicant. The prosecution contended that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to show the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the offense. There is no material on record about the illness of the accused applicant.

His detention will serve no purpose: Court

The prosecution further suspects tampering with the evidence in the case now that the accused is out on bail. The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him.

Victim's statement shows she willingly left her parents' house: Court

The court noted that the victim's statement prima facie shows that she willingly left her parents' house and joined the company of the accused. The facts of the case indicate the girl (even though she is a minor) had sufficient knowledge and capacity to know the full import of what she was doing and only thereafter voluntarily joined the applicant, the court observed.

