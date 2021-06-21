Mumbai qualifies for 'level 1' of unlocking, but curbs remain

Mumbai will continue to remain in "level 3" of the coronavirus-induced restrictions till June 27 even though the city's COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have reduced and it is eligible to be upgraded to "level 1," the local civic body said. The state government had announced a five-level plan to ease restrictions as per weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Categories

As per the government order, cities and districts which have a positivity rate of five percent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 percent come under level 1, where curbs can be lifted completely. The level 3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is five percent to 10 percent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 percent.

Curbs

In Mumbai, the positivity rate has come down to 3.79 percent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56 percent, the BMC said. A civic order said the current curbs will remain considering the population density and geography of Mumbai, the local train commuting from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city, and the threat of a possible third wave voiced by medical experts.

Services

The local train services in Mumbai are currently being run only for those under the essential and emergency services category. As per the Maharashtra government's order of June 4, municipal corporations and districts have been notified as independent administrative units and they can take decisions on categorization for unlocking as per the criteria laid down by the government.

Statistics

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,21,370 and the toll to 15,298, the city civic body said. A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases.