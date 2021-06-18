Mumbai: Three injured after a chawl's wall collapses

The wall of the single-story chawl caved in at night

Three persons suffered minor injuries after a wall of a chawl at Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, collapsed in the wee hours of Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The wall of the single-story chawl at Macchi Market on LBS Marg near Chirag Nagar Police Station caved in around 1:30 am, it said.

Incident

Around 11 incidents of wall and house collapse reported

Three persons, identified as Altaf Shaikh (35), Rizwan Kalanigi (19), and Nurjahan Ansari (35) were injured in the incident, the civic body said. They were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, which discharged them after treatment. According to the civic body, at least 11 incidents of wall and house collapse were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Further details

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours

Last night, one person died in a wall collapse incident at Mulund, a suburb in the northeast area of Mumbai. According to the BMC, the eastern suburbs of the metropolis recorded 110.07 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by 75.36 mm in the western suburbs and 38.02 mm in the island city. However, public transport services are running smoothly since morning.

Previous incidents

A building collapse killed 11 people earlier this month

Earlier this month, on June 10, eight children and three adults were killed and seven others were injured after two floors of a three-story building collapsed on an adjoining single-story house in the Malwani area of Mumbai. An offense under Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered and the BMC said to take effective action in this case.