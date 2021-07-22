Home / News / Mumbai News / COVID-19 vaccination drive to resume from Friday in Mumbai
COVID-19 vaccination drive to resume from Friday in Mumbai

The BMC was expecting to receive 60,200 vaccine doses on Wednesday night

The COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume in Mumbai from Friday at civic and government-run centers after the arrival of the new stock of vaccines, which was expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday. The civic body said that there will be no vaccination at BMC and Maharashtra government-run centers on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccination drive

Inoculation drive was suspended for the fifth time this month

The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centers run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses, for the fifth time this month. Earlier on July 8 and July 9, the municipal body had suspended inoculation at the BMC and government-run centers for three days due to a paucity of vaccine doses.

Only 42,483 citizens were able to get vaccinated on Tuesday

According to The Indian Express, only 25,000 vaccine doses were available with BMC on Monday night and only 42,483 people were able to get vaccinated on Tuesday. On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 vaccination centers in the metropolis.

BMC was expecting to receive over 60K new doses

"The BMC was expecting to receive 60,200 vaccine doses on Wednesday night. The fresh stock will consist of 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,000 of COVAXIN and they will be distributed across the city on Thursday," the BMC said. "The citizens of Mumbai are being constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the extent to vaccine stock received," it said.

Over 15.13L citizens have received both doses in Mumbai

According to reports, in Mumbai, so far 65,67,324 citizens have received the first dose, whereas 15,13,126 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine. Notably, other cities including Delhi have also suspended vaccination drives over the past few days due to a shortage of vaccines.

