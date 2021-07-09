Home / News / Mumbai News / Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute
Mumbai

Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 02:33 pm
Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute
Mumbai: 55-year-old woman arrested for poisoning hustand over marital dispute

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly poisoning her husband by serving him insecticide-laced food over a marital dispute, police said on Thursday. According to a police official, the woman, a resident of Dharavi, allegedly mixed a poisonous liquid used to kill cockroaches in the food of her 65-year-old husband, who survived after he was hospitalized. Here are more details.

In this article
Quote

Victim was separated from his wife for some years

"The couple had been locked in a long-standing marital dispute and often argued over domestic issues, which had led to their separation," the official said. The victim, who is a taxi driver, had reportedly been staying away from his wife for the last eight years.

Crime

They had a heated argument on selling their house

"In between, he was in jail in some case and came out of prison last month. Initially, he stayed with his relatives at Sion before returning home," the official said. "Recently, they had a heated argument over lunch on selling their house during which the victim started feeling uneasy...at that point, the woman told him...she had mixed cockroach-killing liquid in his food," he said.

Information

Woman has been booked under IPC Section 328

The man was taken to hospital by people in his locality, the official said. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the woman and booked her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), he added.

Background

She used to live in upper floor of the house

According to Free Press Journal, the woman, identified as Rita Devi, lived with her two daughters and a son on the upper floor of their house in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Dharavi. Her husband, identified as Bholenath Giri, stayed on the ground floor. Meanwhile, Giri also claimed that Devi had sedated him in 2018 as well but had later apologized.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Entertainment

Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13

Auto

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

Bangladesh: 52 killed, 50 others injured in factory fire

World

Latest Mumbai News

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

Children under one to receive free pneumococcal vaccine soon: BMC

Mumbai

Mumbai Police busts illegal Bihar-based call center; six held

Mumbai

Gas-tanker hits railway tracks suffering tire burst; major accident averted

Mumbai

NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

Mumbai