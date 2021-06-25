Home / News / Mumbai News / Owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank during Cyclone Tauktae booked
Mumbai

Owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank during Cyclone Tauktae booked

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 04:58 pm
Owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank during Cyclone Tauktae booked
FIR under relevant IPC Sections registered against the tugboat owner

A case of culpable homicide has been registered in Mumbai against the owner of the Varaprada tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during last month's Cyclone Tauktae, in which 11 persons were killed, an official said on Friday. Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai, had borne the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae.

In this article
Information

At least 11 personnel working on the tugboat died: Official

"At least 11 personnel, who were working on the tugboat, had died in the incident. During the rescue operation, two of its workmen were rescued by the navy teams," the official said.

FIR

FIR under relevant IPC Sections registered against the owner

An FIR under IPC Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (common intention) was registered against the tugboat owner on Thursday at the Yellow Gate Police Station on the complaint of the chief engineer of the boat and one of the survivors, he said. Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far and the probe is underway, he added.

Report

274 crew members were reported missing on May 17

A total of 274 crew members were reported missing on May 17 (261 from Barge P305 and 13 from Tug Varaprada). While 186 survivors from P305 and two from Varaprada were picked up at sea, 70 mortal remains (bodies) were recovered at sea by ships of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Information

Eight bodies each were recovered from Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts

Besides, eight bodies were recovered along the coast in the Raigad district of Maharashtra and another eight bodies washed ashore the Gujarat coast near Valsad, officials had said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

UK: Indian woman admits stabbing daughter to death at home

World

Realme C11 (2021) goes official in India at Rs. 7,000

Technology

SRK tackles a question on being 'berozgaar' with characteristic wit

Entertainment

Israel brings back mask rule as COVID-19 cases rise again

World

Singapore bound container ship catches fire in Indian Ocean

World

Latest Mumbai News

Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake IDs, certificates

Mumbai

Mumbai qualifies for 'level 1' of unlocking, but curbs remain

Mumbai

Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Mumbai

'Taken for ride': Mumbai housing society residents allege vaccination scam

Mumbai

Supervisor fell sick after MLA had garbage thrown at him

Mumbai