Home / News / Mumbai News / SIT formed to probe extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Mumbai

SIT formed to probe extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:51 pm
SIT formed to probe extortion case against Param Bir Singh
The Marine Drive Police last week registered an FIR against Singh, five other police officers, and two other persons on extortion charges

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a probe into an extortion case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and seven others registered at Mumbai's Marine Drive Police Station and another case registered with the crime branch, an official said. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale issued orders for setting up the SIT on July 25, he said.

In this article
SIT

SIT will comprise seven members headed by DCP Nimit Goyal

"The SIT will comprise seven members and will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimit Goyal, who is posted in the local arms department," the official said. "Goyal will be the supervising officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deonar, MS Mujawar will be the investigating officer in the case," the official further said.

Information

Here are the names of other members of the SIT

The other members of the SIT are - Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Inspector Prinam Parab, Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) Inspector Sachin Puranik, Azad Maidan Police Station Inspector Vinay Ghorpade, crime branch's assistant Police Inspector Mahendra Patil and Cyber Police Station API Vishal Gaikwad, he said.

FIR

FIR was registered against Singh and seven others last week

"Mumbai Police Chief Nagrale in his order instructed ACP Mujawar to take possession of documents related to the cases from the Marine Drive Police Station and ACP crime (D-West)," he said. The Marine Drive Police last week registered an FIR against Singh, five other police officers, and two other persons on charges of extortion, cheating, and forgery, following a complaint filed by a builder.

Threat

Singh demanded Rs. 15cr for withdrawing the cases: Builder

The builder had alleged that the accused demanded Rs. 15 crore from him for withdrawing the cases registered against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh threatened to register a case under the MCOCA and arrest the builder, a police official had earlier said quoting the builder's complaint.

Extortion

Singh also allegedly created forged documents

Singh also allegedly created forged documents with the signature of the builder's nephew and extorted property worth crores of rupees, the FIR said. Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Sports

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Archery: Deepika keeps medal hopes alive, enters pre-quarterfinals

Sports

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Entertainment

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

Latest Mumbai News

Mumbai rains: Boulder crash kills five of family in Thane

Mumbai

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

Children under one to receive free pneumococcal vaccine soon: BMC

Mumbai

Related News

Deshmukh received Rs. 4cr from 10 bar-owners for 3-months: ED

India

Bombay High Court orders CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Politics

Bombay High Court to hear Param Bir Singh's plea tomorrow

India

Retired HC judge to probe allegations against me: Anil Deshmukh

Politics

Mumbai News

Corruption probe against Param Bir Singh: ACB issues lookout notice

Mumbai

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

Maharashtra: Woman advocate files rape case against two lawyers

Mumbai

Over 70 dead as rains continue to batter Maharashtra

India

36 dead in landslides in Maharashtra, evacuation underway

India