Thackeray stays transfer of 100 MHADA flats to Tata hospital

Over 1,000 families have objected to the disturbance created by outsiders arriving there on a temporary basis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stayed the transfer of 100 MHADA flats in Mumbai to the Tata Memorial Hospital for providing temporary accommodation to cancer patients undergoing treatment there. State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday confirmed the decision. Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary said that the decision was taken after he complained to the CM about objections to it from local residents.

Decision

Hospital authorities were handed over the keys in May

Notably, Awhad had taken the decision to allot 100 flats in buildings of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to the hospital. The keys of the flats were handed over to the hospital authorities in May by NCP President Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in the state.

Request

Chaudhary petitioned CM after pleas to housing minister went unheard

Chaudhary, who is an MLA from the Sewri area in Mumbai, said over 1,000 families living in the vicinity objected to the disturbance created by outsiders arriving there on a temporary basis. "My repeated pleas to the housing minister to hear the grievances of locals went unheard. So, I had to petition to the chief minister," Chaudhary said.

Further details

Allot an entire building to the hospital: Chaudhary

Chaudhary said the MHADA can allot an entire building to the hospital so that it is easy for the hospital authorities to maintain it. But, the decision to allot flats for temporary accommodation in different buildings where people are already staying was not acceptable to locals, he said. "We have no objection to tenements in transit camps being given to the hospital," he said.

Cancer

Chaudhary had lost his wife to cancer four years ago

Chaudhary further said, "There are MHADA tenements in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. One entire building can be given to the hospital, but not where locals are residing." He also said that his wife succumbed to cancer four years ago, and he set up a trust in her name with his own money and is helping the needy cancer patients to get medical treatment.