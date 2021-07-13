Mumbai: Under-construction shed collapses at INS Hamla; 11 laborers injured

The incident took place on Monday at the main gate of INS Hamla, where construction of the temporary shed was underway

Eleven laborers were injured after a part of an under-construction shed collapsed at the INS Hamla, a naval base at Marve in Malad area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 5:15 pm on Monday at the main gate of the INS Hamla, where construction of the temporary shed was underway, he said.

Injury

Ten laborers have already been discharged from the hospital

"Eleven laborers were injured and rushed to a hospital of the naval base for immediate treatment," the official further said. "Ten of them have already been discharged from the hospital," he added. "Besides, laborer Sanjay Rao, 37, has been shifted to the Trident Hospital in Mumbai and his condition is now stable," the official said.

Similar accident

A similar incident was reported in West Bengal in 2019

A similar incident was reported in West Bengal in September 2019 where one worker was killed and four others were injured after an under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district. Another person was trapped inside the debris, police had said. The construction work was being carried out outside the passenger area by IRCON, a turnkey government undertaking.