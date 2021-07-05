NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday arrested a criminal wanted in connection with the case of a drugs factory busted in south Mumbai's Dongri area earlier this year, an official said. An NCB team apprehended the absconding accused, Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan, in Mumbai's Pydhonie area in the early hours of Monday and later took him into custody, said the NCB official.

Case

The factory manufacturing banned drugs was unearthed by the NCB in January this year. The agency subsequently issued summons to Pathan a number of times to join the probe into the case, but he did not respond. "Based on an input that Pathan would arrive to meet an associate, the NCB conducted a surveillance in the area and nabbed him," the official said.

Arrest

Earlier, the agency had arrested Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, and Arif Bhujwala in connection with the case. During the operation in January, the NCB had seized 5.375kg of mephedrone (MD), 6.126kg of ephedrine, 990gm of methamphetamine, over Rs. 2 crore cash, and two weapons.

Other cases

Pathan is also involved in another case wherein a woman trafficker, named Iqra Qureshi, was arrested for the possession of a commercial quantity of the banned mephedrone. Moreover, Pathan has as many as seven cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, including Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki, and Shivaji Park.

Quote

"In another case, the NCB on Saturday seized 57gm of MD from south Mumbai and caught two persons, identified as Asif Iqbal Shaikh and Pranav Shah, while they were going to deliver the contraband to a local customer," the NCB official said.