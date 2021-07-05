Home / News / Mumbai News / NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case
Mumbai

NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 03:01 pm
NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case
Mumbai: Factory manufacturing banned drugs was busted by NCB in January 2021

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday arrested a criminal wanted in connection with the case of a drugs factory busted in south Mumbai's Dongri area earlier this year, an official said. An NCB team apprehended the absconding accused, Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan, in Mumbai's Pydhonie area in the early hours of Monday and later took him into custody, said the NCB official.

In this article
Case

Factory manufacturing banned drugs was unearthed by NCB in January

The factory manufacturing banned drugs was unearthed by the NCB in January this year. The agency subsequently issued summons to Pathan a number of times to join the probe into the case, but he did not respond. "Based on an input that Pathan would arrive to meet an associate, the NCB conducted a surveillance in the area and nabbed him," the official said.

Arrest

NCB had earlier arrested an associate of Dawood Ibrahim

Earlier, the agency had arrested Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, and Arif Bhujwala in connection with the case. During the operation in January, the NCB had seized 5.375kg of mephedrone (MD), 6.126kg of ephedrine, 990gm of methamphetamine, over Rs. 2 crore cash, and two weapons.

Other cases

Pathan has seven cases registered against him in Mumbai

Pathan is also involved in another case wherein a woman trafficker, named Iqra Qureshi, was arrested for the possession of a commercial quantity of the banned mephedrone. Moreover, Pathan has as many as seven cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, including Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki, and Shivaji Park.

Quote

Two men arrested in connection with another drugs case

"In another case, the NCB on Saturday seized 57gm of MD from south Mumbai and caught two persons, identified as Asif Iqbal Shaikh and Pranav Shah, while they were going to deliver the contraband to a local customer," the NCB official said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Latest News

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match

Sports

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Technology

West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC

India

Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies at 84

India

Latest Mumbai News

'Welcome procession' lands recently-released history-sheeter in jail again

Mumbai

Citizens irked over suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

Mumbai

Frustrated of constant fights with wife, man poisons his children

Mumbai

Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake IDs, certificates

Mumbai

Mumbai qualifies for 'level 1' of unlocking, but curbs remain

Mumbai