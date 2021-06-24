Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake IDs, certificates

Similar cases have come to light in Versova, Khar and Borivali

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case. The woman, identified as Gudiya Yadav, who is attached to a vaccination center in Goregaon, had played a vital role in the case.

Arrest

Six people have been arrested so far in the case

Yadav was arrested after multiple rounds of questioning, an official said. Police has so far arrested six persons, including Yadav, for allegedly duping members of the posh housing society by fraudulently organizing a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the name of a private hospital on May 30. The incident came to light after Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) lodged a complaint with the police.

Complaint

As per the complaint, the members of the society found that the CoWIN portal didn't have any record of their participation, and the certificates issued after vaccination were in the name of different hospitals. The residents were issued vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital, and NESCO COVID-19 Camp, among others. Similar cases came to light in Versova and Khar.

Problems

No payment invoice, no digital registration

Residents say the drive seemed suspicious from the very start. Firstly, they did not receive any invoice after making the payment for the shots, according to The Times of India. There was also no digital registration and the organizers allegedly jotted down the residents' Aadhaar numbers on paper. What astonished them the most, however, was that they did not develop any common post-vaccination side-effects.

FIRs

Fourth FIR was filed in Borivali on Wednesday

The Borivali police lodged the fourth FIR in the matter on Wednesday. The same group of people had reportedly also organized a vaccination drive at Aditya college in Borivali (W) for 213 people on June 3. The first FIR was lodged at the Kandivali Police Station on June 17, the second FIR at Versova Police Station, and the third at Khar Police Station.