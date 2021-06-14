AAP to contest 2022 Gujarat polls on all seats: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are in cahoots in the state, leaving residents desperate for another option.

Announcement

Kejriwal also inaugurated AAP headquarters in Ahmedabad

At the presser, Kejriwal raised the issues of unemployment, college admissions, farmer suicides, health infrastructure, electricity, etc. "People here think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals, the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now," he said. He also inaugurated the state party headquarters in the Navrangpura area.

Information

Gujaratis to decide own state model, says Kejriwal

Asked if the AAP will bring the "Delhi model" to Gujarat, Kejriwal said the "Gujarat model" will be decided by the people of the state. Each state has its own model, he said. Kejriwal will leave for Delhi later in the day.

Twitter Post

'Now, Gujarat will change,' Kejriwal tweeted in Gujarati yesterday

Other details

Prominent journalist Isudan Gadhvi joins AAP

Kejriwal also welcomed journalist Isudan Gadhvi, who joined the AAP in his presence. In another tweet in Hindi, the Delhi CM wrote, "I welcome the well-known journalist of Gujarat, Shri Isudan Gadhviji, to the Aam Aadmi Party family. I am confident that Isudan bhai will definitely fulfill the dream he has for Gujarat together with the people of Gujarat. Now, Gujarat will change."

Background

In February, AAP emerged as main opposition in civic polls

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat since the AAP made inroads into Gujarat politics by emerging as the main opposition in the civic body polls in February. The AAP had won 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). It had fielded candidates across all local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipalities, and district and taluka panchayats.