Adityanath government turned UP into a leading state, claims Nadda

JP Nadda is the National President of BJP

Crediting the Yogi Adityanath government with turning Uttar Pradesh into one of the leading states in the country, BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday exhorted party leaders and workers to ensure that welfare schemes and programs reach people. Inaugurating a working committee meeting of the party through video conferencing, Nadda said four years ago the state was afflicted by appeasement politics.

Appreciation

Once a BIMARU state, UP has developed tremendously: Nadda

UP was a center of casteism, nepotism, and corruption. Today, we can say with pride that in four years, UP has changed, Nadda said. The state was once a BIMARU, now it is known for ease of doing business, Nadda said, adding that a curfew was a common thing in the past but there had not been a single riot under the BJP government.

COVID-19

Nadda also praised Adityanath government's efforts in dealing with COVID-19

Speaking about coronavirus, the BJP president praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy for bringing a lockdown at the right time. Nadda said that people should be informed about the steps taken to deal with the pandemic. He lauded the UP government's test, trace, and treat strategy and said it is not only getting praise in the country but also at the global level.

Details

'PM created a task force to prepare two corona vaccines'

Giving information about the work done after the pandemic hit, Nadda claimed 416 PSA plants are being set up in UP through the PM Care Funds and asked party leaders and workers to visit hospitals, meet officials to remove problems. On the vaccination drive, Nadda said, "We have a prime minister who created a task force to prepare two corona vaccines in nine months."

Further details

'BJP workers should encourage people to get vaccinated'

With the Assembly elections slated for early next year, the BJP president exhorted party workers to take the government schemes to the common people and farmers. He also said it is the responsibility of party workers to inspire all people above 18 to take the vaccine and give a befitting reply to those terming it as a BJP vaccine.