BJP's Babul Supriyo hits out at Dilip Ghosh over retirement

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 08:38 pm
BJP's Babul Supriyo hits out at Dilip Ghosh over retirement
BJP MP Babul Supriyo announced on Saturday that he will be quitting politics.

A day after making headlines with his sudden decision to retire from politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo Sunday targeted West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for the latter's comment on his retirement. Sharing the snippets of comments made by Ghosh and Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Kunal Ghosh, Supriyo said he can save considerable "positive energy" by avoiding such "uncouth" comments.

Quote

What did Supriyo say?

Supriyo wrote on Facebook in Bengali, "At least I won't have to deal with such uncouth comments every day." "Have gone through all the comments. Some people opposed, some supported, some questioned me. I accept all. But I can answer all these through my work. And that does not need the post of a minister or an MP. Give me some time," Supriyo added.

BJP

Can't quit politics by writing on Facebook: Dilip Ghosh

Supriyo's Facebook post came after Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said he had not seen who wrote what on Facebook. "Has he given his resignation? Please find that out. Why should I comment on who is going where? Someone entering politics or quitting is an individual choice," Ghosh had said. "By posting something on Facebook one cannot quit politics, make him understand."

TMC

Seeking attention; trying to gain followers: Kunal Ghosh

Another snippet shared by Supriyo was a comment from TMC's Kunal Ghosh. Ghosh had written in a social media post, "Lok Sabha is on and Speaker is sitting. And instead of giving his resignation, there is drama on Facebook. Has no desire to quit. He is trying to get people to follow him. Ghosh also called Supriyo's declaration an attempt to divert attention.

Context

Supriyo announced 'retirement' from politics yesterday

Supriyo—a BJP MP from Asansol—caused a stir on Saturday when he suddenly announced his retirement from politics on social media. While Supriyo did not publicly express his grievances with the BJP, he said "there were issues with state leadership before elections." The singer-turned-politician had also said that he has no intention to join any other political party, however, this comment was quickly redacted.

Speculations

Is Supriyo joining any other political party?

Speculation around Supriyo's next move started when he edited out the portion of his post where he claimed he will not join any other party. However, the BJP maintained that Supriyo will stay put. "Artists are like that," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "Emotions will subside, Babul Supriyo is in BJP. He was, is, and will work for the people for the BJP tomorrow."

