The high-profile wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant, saw a bomb threat hoax and two uninvited guests arrested.

The star-studded event, attended by Bollywood icons, sports stars, business magnates, and politicians, also had increased security due to the threat.

Despite the incidents, the wedding went on with attendees including former British PMs and Saudi Aramco's CEO.

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:04 pm Jul 16, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Mumbai Police arrested a 32-year-old engineer on Tuesday for a social media post threatening a bomb attack at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The accused, identified as Viral Shah from Vadodara, was apprehended by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his Gujarat residence, a police official told news agency PTI. The Mumbai police quickly launched an investigation into the hoax post on X soon after it surfaced on Sunday evening.

On Sunday

Security detail strengthened in response to message

The social media post was made by user @FFSFIR on day of the reception of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant. It read, "A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code." After a tip from a concerned citizen, police deemed the threat a hoax but increased security around the wedding at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Security breach

Uninvited guests arrested at Ambani wedding

In a separate incident, two people were arrested for trespassing at the wedding venue on Sunday. Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, a 26-year-old YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, a 28-year-old businessman, were apprehended due to their suspicious behavior. Both had traveled from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding without an invitation. Following their arrest, separate cases were registered against them and they were released after receiving notice and legal action.

Attendees

Star-studded guest list

The wedding of Anant to Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, was a high-profile event, attended by celebrities, sports stars, business magnates, and politicians. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were present along with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson as well as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser also graced the occasion.

Dignitaries

Politicians, sportspersons attend Ambani-Merchant wedding

Political figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were in attendance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan also attended the event. The guest list included Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath.