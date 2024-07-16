Anant-Radhika wedding: Engineer arrested for bomb threat post on X
Mumbai Police arrested a 32-year-old engineer on Tuesday for a social media post threatening a bomb attack at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The accused, identified as Viral Shah from Vadodara, was apprehended by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his Gujarat residence, a police official told news agency PTI. The Mumbai police quickly launched an investigation into the hoax post on X soon after it surfaced on Sunday evening.
Security detail strengthened in response to message
The social media post was made by user @FFSFIR on day of the reception of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant. It read, "A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code." After a tip from a concerned citizen, police deemed the threat a hoax but increased security around the wedding at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Uninvited guests arrested at Ambani wedding
In a separate incident, two people were arrested for trespassing at the wedding venue on Sunday. Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, a 26-year-old YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, a 28-year-old businessman, were apprehended due to their suspicious behavior. Both had traveled from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding without an invitation. Following their arrest, separate cases were registered against them and they were released after receiving notice and legal action.
Star-studded guest list
The wedding of Anant to Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, was a high-profile event, attended by celebrities, sports stars, business magnates, and politicians. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were present along with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson as well as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser also graced the occasion.
Politicians, sportspersons attend Ambani-Merchant wedding
Political figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were in attendance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan also attended the event. The guest list included Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath.