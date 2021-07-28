Home / News / Politics News / 'Anybody can lead, wouldn't impose opinion': Mamata on Opposition coalition
Politics

'Anybody can lead, wouldn't impose opinion': Mamata on Opposition coalition

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:18 pm
'Anybody can lead, wouldn't impose opinion': Mamata on Opposition coalition
Mamata Banerjee says she would have no problem if somebody else leads the planned Opposition coalition in the 2024 general elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Opposition parties should unite against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the 2024 Indian general elections. She, however, added that anybody could become the Prime Ministerial face of such a coalition and she would not impose her "thoughts and opinions" over the issue. Here is more on this.

In this article
Quote

'I am not a political astrologer'

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads," Banerjee said at a press conference in Delhi. "I am a simple worker, I want to continue as a worker."

Details

Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Kejriwal

Banerjee also said that she had spoken to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday. "We will be talking to all parties." She is set to meet Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during her ongoing visit to the capital city. Banerjee has notably often been projected as a strong contender against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fight

Banerjee attacks the BJP over Pegasus row

Banerjee has been attacking the BJP-led central government over several key issues, most recently on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Phone numbers of hundreds of Indians, including political leaders and journalists, were allegedly hacked, according to an investigation by global media organizations. The West Bengal CM said her phone is also being tapped. "The situation is very serious, more serious than (the) Emergency," she remarked.

Quote

'Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger'

"If Abhishek's (her nephew) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger," Banerjee said today. The Israel-based developers of Pegasus claim they supply the spyware program only to government clients.

Situation

Next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024

Opposition parties, including Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Gandhi's Indian National Congress, and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, are reportedly interested in putting up a joint fight against the BJP in the next general elections. The BJP, under PM Modi, has won the past two national elections, held in 2014 and 2019. Polls for the next Lok Sabha will take place three years later.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa; takes oath as Karnataka CM

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Sports

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Archery: Deepika keeps medal hopes alive, enters pre-quarterfinals

Sports

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Entertainment

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

Latest Politics News

Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa; takes oath as Karnataka CM

Politics

Basavaraj Bommai elected new Karnataka CM; to take oath tomorrow

Politics

After meeting Modi, Mamata asks for all-party meeting on Pegasus

Politics

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

Government seeks extension till January 9 for framing CAA rules

Politics

Related News

PM Modi asks MPs to expose Opposition over Parliament ruckus

Politics

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

Narendra Modi News

18 laborers, sleeping on road, killed in accident in UP

India

COVID-19 vaccine for children likely next month, says Health Minister

India

Mamata Banerjee sets up inquiry panel to probe Pegasus scandal

Politics

Doctor tweeted this picture moments before dying in Himachal landslide

India

#MannkiBaat: Modi asks India to cheer for Tokyo Olympics athletes

India
Trending Topics