Thirty-seven BJP workers died in Bengal after election results: Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh is the President of the West Bengal BJP unit

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that 37 party workers were killed in the state after the recent assembly election results. He said this at an interaction held virtually with Uttar Pradesh BJP to review the situation in West Bengal post the Vidhan Sabha election results. The meeting alleged that the Trinamool Congress was sponsoring violence in the state.

Meeting

Ghosh expressed gratitude toward BJP's UP unit for their help

According to a release issued by the UP BJP, a discussion with Ghosh was organized in which in-charge of party affairs in the state Radha Mohan Singh, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, and General Secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal participated. Expressing gratitude toward the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Ghosh said it was their hard work that won BJP 77 seats.

Violence

'In past five years, 166 BJP workers killed in WB'

Talking about violence, Ghosh said West Bengal, which is identified with revolutionaries, spiritual leaders, social reformers, was, unfortunately, facing bloodshed today. When BJP workers move out of homes in the state, they do not know if they will return, Ghosh said, claiming that in the past five years, 166 BJP workers have been killed and over 30,000 cases have been registered against its workers.

Work

'BJP workers are working for the honor of Bengal'

Swatantra Dev Singh is the President of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit

Speaking on the occasion, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh alleged that the TMC goons were carrying out attacks on the saffron party workers in the state. "Under such circumstances, workers in Bengal are working dedicatedly for the pride of the country and cultural honor of Bengal and moving ahead under the leadership of National President JP Nadda," he said.

Elections

TMC romped to power in a landslide victory

Elections in West Bengal took place during the months of March and April. The counting of votes took place on May 2. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party, which has already been in power for a decade, marked a landslide victory. It won 213 of the 292 Assembly seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party came in second by bagging 77 seats.