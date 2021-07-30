Home / News / Politics News / Congress, BJP attack BJD government over dengue spread in Bhubaneswar
Congress, BJP attack BJD government over dengue spread in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar is reporting 20 dengue cases a day

Opposition Congress and BJP intensified their attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha over the spread of dengue in Bhubaneswar and other places. Bhubaneswar has so far reported more than 400 cases. An average of 20 new dengue cases are being reported from the capital city every day with one person allegedly succumbing to the vector-borne disease, the opposition alleged.

State lacks SOP to handle the dengue crisis: Congress

Addressing a press conference, former Congress MLA Debasis Patnaik alleged that the state administration has failed to tackle the dengue menace and that Bhubaneswar tops the list of both dengue cases and COVID-19 infections. Neither the Housing and Urban Development Department nor the Health Department has specific guidelines or Standard Operating Procedure to tackle the prevailing dengue cases in the state, he further added.

BMC has launched cleanliness drive against dengue spread

It is surprising that there is no special ward for dengue patients, not even at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said. Bhubaneshwar municipal corporation said dengue cases have been reported mostly from Sailashree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Kalpana area, and some other specific wards even as the officials have launched operations to clear the environment and create awareness among the people on the deadly disease.

State government has denied all allegations

The BJP also slammed the state government over the dengue spread. "The measures taken by the BMC to prevent dengue is not enough," BJP leader Dillip Mohanty said on Thursday. The state government, however, rejected the opposition allegations. "Dengue is not new in Odisha. All the Chief District Medical Officers have been directed to take necessary steps to tackle the present situation," it said.

Opposition slams Goa CM for remark blaming minor rape victims

