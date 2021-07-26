Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces resignation ending days of speculation
Politics

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces resignation ending days of speculation

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 12:25 pm
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces resignation ending days of speculation
It was earlier rumored that the BJP was looking to replace Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that he will be resigning from his position. The development brings to end days of anticipation as it was rumored that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was looking to replace Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM. The BJP had notably ruled out rumors of a change of guard in Karnataka just the day before. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

CM announced resignation at event marking government's 2-year anniversary

Yediyurappa announced that he will be stepping down as Karnataka CM at an event marking the two-year anniversary of his government in the state. "I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," the 78-year-old CM said in a tearful speech. In a tweet, he mentioned that he will present his government's report card at 11 am in the state Assembly.

Remarks

'It has always been an agnipariksha for me'

As Yediyurappa began his speech, he said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked him to be a minister at the Centre, but he chose to stay in Karnataka. "It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was COVID-19," he said. Yediyurappa had dropped hints about his resignation on Sunday.

Recent news

Rumors on Yediyurappa's exit were circulating for days

Rumors had been rife about Yediyurappa's resignation since he flew to Delhi earlier this month to hold meetings with the top BJP leadership. After the meetings, he said he had not been asked to resign. However, he later said he was ready to resign whenever. On Sunday, he said that he had heard "nothing till now" from the BJP regarding a change of guard.

Information

Yediyurappa has done good work: BJP chief said yesterday

Addressing rumors about Yediyurappa's exit Sunday evening, BJP national President JP Nadda said, "Yediyurappa ji has done good work. Karnataka is being run well. He is taking care of things in his own way."

Background

Yediyurappa became CM as BJP unseated JDS-Congress government

Yediyurappa rose to power in 2019 as the first and only CM from the BJP in the south. He became CM after a coup unseated the former Janata Dal Secular-Congress government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The Kumaraswamy fell as 18 MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. Many of them found positions in Yediyurappa's Cabinet. However, the CM failed to keep all factions happy.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa set to resign. Who will replace him?

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest Politics News

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has resigned. Who will replace him?

Politics

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Politics

'Khela Hobe Diwas' will remember football fans killed 40yrs ago

Politics

Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Politics

Shashi Tharoor rules out JPC probe on Pegasus scandal

Politics

Related News

Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Politics

Karnataka CM's exit likely? BJP chief's 'leaked' audio hints change

Politics

BJP v/s BJP: Karnataka minister accuses CM Yediyurappa of 'authoritarianism'

Politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Politics

Karnataka News

Congress government in Karnataka fell due to Pegasus, says party

Politics

'Not at all true,' Yediyurappa dismisses rumors about his resignation

Politics

Yediyurappa: We've every right to implement, start Mekedatu work

Bengaluru

Black fungus killed 303 in Karnataka who recovered from COVID-19

India

Four new faces from Karnataka inducted into PM Modi's cabinet

Bengaluru
Trending Topics