Home / News / Politics News / Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party
Politics

Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 03:18 pm
Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party
Chhabra's move came a day after the party's city unit served him a notice over his alleged anti-party activities

Senior Congress leader from Chandigarh Pardeep Chhabra, who has been at loggerheads with the party's incumbent city unit president, on Friday announced his decision to resign from the party's primary membership. Chhabra's move came a day after the party's city unit served him a notice over his alleged anti-party activities. "Today, I resign from the primary membership of @INC India," Chhabra tweeted.

In this article
Twitter

Knowing when to walk away is wisdom: Chhabra

"An upright man shall never tolerate indignation & lies. Knowing when to walk away is #Wisdom, being able to is #Courage, walking away with your head held high is #Dignity," Chhabra mentioned in his tweet. The Congress had replaced Chhabra, who also remained the city's Mayor earlier, with Subhash Chawla as party's city unit chief in February this year.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Allegations

Chhabra alleged he was not being called for party meetings

In the past few weeks, Chhabra had been attacking Chawla alleging that he was being ignored and not being called for party meetings. However, in one of the latest invites for a party meeting sent to him on Tuesday by the city unit, Chhabra had expressed his inability to attend citing personal reasons.

Office bearers

Those working for over three decades had been ignored: Chhabra

In an open letter to the city's Congressmen last week, Chhabra had alleged that those who had been working for the party for more than three decades had been ignored in the recent list of office bearers released by the party's city unit. While he congratulated those who had been made office bearers in the committee constituted by the city unit of the Congress.

Information

Chandigarh Congress leadership has started a new inning: Chhabra

He stated that Chandigarh Congress leadership has today started a new inning for "Congress-mukt Chandigarh." He also questioned why women had not been given 30 percent representation in the newly constituted committee.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prashant Kishor resigns as Punjab CM's advisor ahead of polls

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category

Sports

'200 Halla Ho' trailer: Dalit women's oppression and their rebellion

Entertainment

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Technology

'Never Have I Ever' season three: What can you expect?

Entertainment

Latest Politics News

Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over Sushant Singh's death probe

Politics

'Mission UP' in mind, Akhilesh Yadav embarks on 'cycle yatra'

Politics

Prashant Kishor resigns as Punjab CM's advisor ahead of polls

Politics

Karnataka Cabinet: Ministers take oath; no deputy for CM Bommai

Politics

Karnataka Cabinet to have 26 new Ministers, swearing-in likely today

Politics

Related News

Kerala election: PC Chacko joins NCP after quitting Congress

Politics

Ahead of Kerala elections, PC Chacko quits Congress alleging factionalism

Politics

After Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, another TMC MLA quits party

Politics

Chandigarh News

Chandigarh: Police uses water cannon as farmers break through barricades

India

A state funeral for late Milkha Singh, announces Punjab CM

India

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Sports

Milkha Singh hospitalized again after oxygen levels go down

Sports

Protesting farmers block Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana

India
Trending Topics