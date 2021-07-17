Home / News / Politics News / Congress protests against rising inflation, fuel prices in Jaipur
Congress protests against rising inflation, fuel prices in Jaipur

Varnika Sharma
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 03:59 pm
Hundreds of Congress members led by PCC chief took out the march from the party headquarters

The ruling Congress on Saturday took out a protest march against inflation in Jaipur where they demanded the central government to curb price rise and withdraw the hike in fuel rates. Hundreds of Congress members led by PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra took out the march from the party headquarters to Shahid Smarak where a dharna was held.

Pressure

Congress will continue to mount pressure on central government: Dotasra

Dotasra said Congress will continue to mount pressure on the central government if the rising inflation is not controlled. "Congress is in power in Rajasthan, yet we are demonstrating. It is because the (Narendra) Modi government came to power by making false promises on the issue of inflation, foreign policy, etc. but it failed on every front and people are suffering badly," said Dotasra.

We will make the Modi government bow down: Tourism Minister

He said that inflation is skyrocketing but the Modi government is not bothered. We will make the Modi government wake up and bow down, the Tourism Minister said. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said people will blacken the faces of BJP leaders if the hike in fuel and LPG gas prices are not withdrawn.

'Shameful that Modi government increasing prices at such a time'

"It is shameful that the Modi government continued increasing petrol, diesel, and LPG gas prices at a time when people of the country are facing hardship due to the corona pandemic," Khachariyawas said while addressing the dharna.

Chief Whip, MLAs were also present in the protest

He said all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan were won by the BJP in Lok Sabha elections but all these MPs failed to get the state even one metric tonne of medical oxygen during the peak. Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLAs, and other leaders and members from frontal organizations were also present in the protest march.

Trending Topics