Home / News / Politics News / Digvijay's statement regarding 'relook' at Article 370 revocation creates stir
Politics

Digvijay's statement regarding 'relook' at Article 370 revocation creates stir

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 05:46 pm
BJP has accused Digvijay Singh of speaking against India

Congress leader Digvijay Singh's purported comments in a clubhouse conversation that the revocation of Article 370 and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of statehood was an extremely sad decision and his party will have a relook at the issue have triggered a row, with BJP accusing him of speaking against India. BJP alleged that Singh's remarks were meant for a journalist of Pakistani origin.

In this article
Opposition

BJP wants Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to answer

BJP seized the opportunity to hit out at the opposition party with its spokesperson Sambit Patra demanding statements from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the issue. Patra said, "Digvijay Singh is spitting venom on India. This is the same person who had dubbed the Pulwama attack as an accident and described the 26/11 Mumbai attack as RSS conspiracy."

Allegations

Patra further alleged that Congress had shook hands with Pakistan

Patra cited old comments of other Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar, to allege that Singh's remarks were part of a larger pattern of the party being hand in glove with Pakistan. "The Indian National Congress (INC) should change its name to ANC, Anti-national Clubhouse. This is a clubhouse whose members have begun hating India while hating Modi," he alleged.

Further details

BJP leaders took to twitter to target Congress

Patra asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to make their party's stand clear on the issue. He claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had used his criticism of Article 370 as part of his country's dossier against India in the UN. Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju were among other BJP leaders who targeted the Congress in their tweets over the issue.

He said, she said

Digvijay Singh also took a jibe at BJP

During the clubhouse conversation, Singh was responding to a question about the way forward on the issue of Article 370 revocation once the Modi government is gone. As the BJP attacked him, Digvijay Singh posted a tweet taking a jibe at the ruling party. "This bunch of illiterate people cannot probably differentiate between shall and consider," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

