Punjab Congress worker leaves behind note for Sidhu before suicide

Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the home of the victim, Daljit Singh Happy, after the latter’s suicide.

A deceased Congress worker in Punjab has left behind a voice note demanding justice from newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Daljit Singh Happy, 42, shared the voice note on social media hours before he died by suicide on Thursday. Singh, a resident of Ludhiana's Jangpur village, was notably entangled in a property dispute and blamed some villagers for his situation.

Audio

What did Singh's voice note say?

Sidhu visited the family of the deceased Congress worker

In the audio, Singh said he was victimized as he had been falsely implicated in a property case. "I have purchased a piece of land but those who have sold it are now claiming that this land is theirs... I am ending my life," Singh said in Punjabi. He named three villagers for giving false statements against him: Pritam Singh, Mahinder Singh, Baljinder Singh.

Information

'If I was true Congress worker, get me justice'

Singh further said that "some Akalis" are responsible for his death. He said his time is "over," but requested help for his family after his death. He said, "Please get justice for me if you think I have been a true Congress worker."

Police

2 men arrested, confirm police

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dakha) GS Bains said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against three persons Singh identified. Two of the accused, Mahinder Singh and Baljinder Singh, have reportedly been arrested. The police are investigating the case as per the statement of Singh's brother since the audio clip is yet to be verified, DSP Bains said.

Case

Pure case of property dispute, say police

The police have denied any political angle to the case, saying that it was a case of property dispute. The property dispute between the deceased and the accused was already under investigation by the Ludhiana rural police. Pritam had alleged that Singh was trying to grab his plot. Singh was disturbed when Mahinder and Baljinder supported Pritam, the police said.

Death

Singh left home intoxicated, later found unconscious: Police

Singh left his house Thursday in an intoxicated state, according to The Indian Express. After finding the voice note on social media, his brother started searching for him. Reportedly, Singh was found unconscious at the nearby Budel village (on Raikot road) and rushed to the hospital. However, he could not survive. He had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, the report added.

Congress

Punjab Congress visited victim's family; CM assured strict action

A Punjab Congress team comprising Sidhu and Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited the victim's family and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the incident and said "anyone found guilty will not be spared." Singh directed the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately look into the case.