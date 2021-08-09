Home / News / Politics News / COVID-19 can't harm MP where 'Shiv' is CM: BJP leader
Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 01:48 pm
Chugh was at the state BJP office in Bhopal to participate in the launch of the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said in a tweet on Sunday that the coronavirus cannot harm Madhya Pradesh where the chief minister is "Shiv" and the state party unit chief is "Vishnu." Currently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, while Vishnu Dutt Sharma is the state BJP president.

135cr vaccine doses to reach health centers by December: Chugh

Chugh was at the state BJP office in Bhopal to participate in the launch of the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, a program to provide health care training to BJP workers so that they can volunteer during the pandemic and other health-related crisis. Chugh also said that 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will reach health centers in the country by December this year.

BJP leaders seek applause from their party workers: Congress

Meanwhile, hitting out at BJP, the state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta has said that the BJP leaders speak like this only to seek applause from their party workers. Gupta claimed, "3.28 lakh people died in Madhya Pradesh between January and May this year, which was 54% higher than the normal death rate."

'Where were Shivraj and Vishnu when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc?'

Gupta further claimed that the BJP state president himself admitted that 3,500 people from the families belonging to BJP workers and leaders had died due to COVID-19. "Chugh should have told us where Shivraj and Vishnu Dutt were when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc? Were they sleeping? How will they curb the pandemic in the future?" Gupta asked.

Such dictatorial forces consider themselves supreme powers: Gupta

On equating the two leaders with the Hindu Gods, Gupta said, "Such dictatorial forces in the entire world consider themselves as supreme powers. Such forces believe they are God." However, state BJP Secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said that this was just a way of speaking.

Congress only spread chaos during pandemic crisis: BJP

Agrawal said, "The BJP government and the party organization were engaged in serving the people during the pandemic. The pandemic spread across the world. It was important how the state government dealt with it and the party organization served the people in the time of crisis. Now, the pandemic is under control." "The Congress only spread chaos during the pandemic crisis," Agrawal alleged.

MP reported 10 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,514. The number of recoveries in the state stood at 7,81,298, leaving the state with 148 active cases.

