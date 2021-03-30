Delhi BJP leader found hanging inside park, police suspect suicide

The incident took place last evening when Bawa was found hanging from a grill inside a park in Delhi's Subhash Nagar area.
Around 6 pm yesterday, locals reported that a body had been seen hanging inside the park, following which the police reached the spot and identified him as Bawa.
No suicide note was recovered by the police, reports say.
Details
His body has been sent for post-mortem
As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that Bawa may have killed himself over domestic issues.
Meanwhile, his body has been taken to the DDU Hospital for a post-mortem examination, The Indian Expressreported.
The police have also seized case property and started inquest proceedings in the matter.
Bawa, who was a former lawyer, is survived by his two sons.
Quote
Bawa's son had identified the body, cop says
A senior police official said, "We received a call around 6 pm about the incident. The investigating officer went to the spot and found a man hanging. Bawa's son, Ishwender Singh, later came to the park and identified the body."
Suicide helpline
If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.