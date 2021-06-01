BJP: Delhi's COVID-19 deaths five times higher than national average

The Worldometer report pointed out that Delhi's COVID-19 case fatality rate is 1.69 percent

The BJP on Monday claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in Delhi was five times higher than the national average, and alleged that the healthcare system was in shambles under the Arvind Kejriwal government. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, said the BJP should stop making excuses and its government at the Centre should provide vaccines.

Figures cited in a report expose Kejriwal's claims: Gupta

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that a report by the Worldometer website "exposed" the Kejriwal government's claims of world-class infrastructure in the city. "At present, the death rate per ten lakh (population) in India is 234. If we look at May 30 figure, it is 1,207 in Delhi which is five times higher than the national average," Gupta said.

Kejriwal government is solely responsible for these deaths: Gupta

Delhi has reported a total of 24,151 deaths due to COVID-19 till May 30. "Obviously for all these, the Kejriwal government alone is responsible," Gupta charged. The Worldometer report further says Delhi's COVID-19 case fatality rate is 1.69 percent, while in Odisha it is 0.35 percent, 0.33 percent in Kerala, and 0.13 percent in Bihar, he said.

'Health care system in the capital is in shambles'

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Health care system is in shambles in Delhi despite Kejriwal government spending thousands of crore of rupees, which was not improved before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the city."

'Conduct judicial probe into deaths caused by lack of oxygen'

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a judicial probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen in the city hospitals and Rs. 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who succumbed. In a statement, the AAP said, "It is appalling that every day, BJP leaders indulge in abusing CM Arvind Kejriwal rather than working for the people."

CM asked for oxgen when there was a shortage: AAP

The AAP further said in the statement, "What is the crime of the CM? That he asked for oxygen when there was a shortage in Delhi. And because of his efforts, the people of Delhi got oxygen."

'Now he is asking for vaccines, is that a crime?'

The CM is now asking for vaccines. Is it a crime to ask for vaccines? And when he asks for vaccines, all BJP leaders abuse him, it added. Right from BJP president, everyone calls him names. But the CM will continue demanding vaccines for his people. We urge the BJP government to stop making excuses, provide vaccines and stop this name-calling, the AAP said.