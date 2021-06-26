Dharamshala BJP MLA accused of mental, physical torture by wife

Oshin Sharma claimed that Nehriya had also beaten her in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel

Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya has been accused by his HPAS officer wife of physical and mental torture. In an 11-minute video that has gone viral on social media, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that the BJP legislator slapped her thrice on Thursday. Nehriya and Sharma had tied the knot on April 26 this year.

She has returned to her maternal home now

Sharma, who is currently posted as the Block Development Officer (BDO) at Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra district rural development agency (DRDA), claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times. The HPAS officer claimed that Nehriya had also beaten her in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel. Sharma said that she has returned to her maternal house now.

Nehriya was elected as Dharamshala MLA in 2019 by-polls

The BJP MLA neither answered calls nor replied to messages sent to get his version. Nehriya (32) was elected as MLA from Dharamshala in a by-election on October 24, 2019.

She was forced out of house after testing COVID-19 positive

Sharma also alleged that her husband had expelled her from his house on the fourth day of their marriage when she tested COVID-19 positive and said that she had agreed to return then as he threatened to harm himself. The HPAS officer also stated that she knew Nehriya since their college days.

She accused Nehriya of abusing her since college days

Sharma said that she had ended her relationship with him then as he used to beat her even during those days. However, Nehriya asked Sharma to marry him in 2019 after becoming the MLA and she agreed as she thought he was genuinely interested in her, according to the officer. She added that her husband's family had also leveled allegations of torture against her.

She accused her in-laws of demanding dowry

Sharma also accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and said that her parents had given them a gold chain worth Rs. 1.20 lakh and a ring worth Rs. one lakh at the time of marriage.