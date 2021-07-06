There's difference in words, actions of Sangh, BJP, government: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati attacks RSS and BJP over Bhagwat's DNA remark

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that the DNA of all Indians is the same has not gone down well as there's a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, the BJP, and the government. She said Bhagwat's statement was like "Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri," a Hindi proverb that translates to showing a two-faced nature.

Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different: Bhagwat

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing an event organized by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said, "Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are same, irrespective of religion."

Communal violence

Support of RSS to BJP resulted in communal violence: Mayawati

Further, on Bhagwat's comment that uniting the society cannot be left to political parties, Mayawati said that he was cursing the country's politics by calling it divisive, which is not right. "It is the result of the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that the poison of casteism, political hatred, and communal violence is plaguing normal life," she added.

Without support from RSS, existence of BJP is nothing: Mayawati

"Without the cooperation and support of the RSS, the existence of the BJP is nothing," asserted Mayawati. "Why is the RSS not able to get what it wants to be implemented by the BJP and its governments?" asked the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

BJP

Those indulging in politics will never understand Sangh's work: BJP

Meanwhile, reacting to Mayawati's statements, the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP's) UP spokesperson, Sakshi Diwakar, said that those indulging in dynastic politics, casteism, and corruption will neither understand nor like the work culture of the Sangh. Hitting back at the BSP supremo, Diwakar said the Sangh is a patriotic organization and it is working with a sense of pride for the nation and society building.

Mayawati is furious with her shrinking base: BJP spokesperson

"The volunteers of the Sangh are working continuously to inculcate the spirit of service, harmony, and self-respect," Diwakar said. "Mayawati, who is facing a continuous electoral debacle, is furious with her shrinking base. Her plan to come to power through casteist thinking and policies of appeasement can never be fulfilled," he added.

Public's faith in BJP has become even stronger: Diwakar

"The governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are working on the policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. This is the reason why the public's faith in the BJP has become even stronger," Diwakar stated.