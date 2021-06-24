Karan Chautala washes Devi Lal's statue in name of 'purification'

Dushyant Chautala unveiled Devi Lal's statue at Chaudhary Devi Lal University on June 22

Two days after Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala unveiled an 18-feet tall statue of Devi Lal at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, his cousin brother Karan Chautala on Wednesday washed it with holy Ganga water for "purification." He said that those who had unveiled it had "misused" the former Deputy Prime Minister's name.

Late Devi Lal was the great grandfather of Karan Chautala

Karan, son of Indian National Lok Dal senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, along with INLD workers and supporters reached the venue where the statue had been unveiled. A tall ladder was arranged and Karan along with others accompanying him washed the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister, late Devi Lal, great grandfather of Karan.

Dushyant floated the JJP in 2018 when the INLD split

While Karan is the son of Abhay Chautala, Dushyant is the son of Abhay's brother Ajay Singh Chautala, who heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Dushyant floated the JJP in 2018 when the INLD split following a feud within the Chautala family.

Some people have tried to spoil Devi Lal's name: Karan

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is headed by former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, late Devi Lal's son and father of Abhay Chautala and Ajay Chautala. Talking to reporters at the site, Karan said the statue was washed with holy Ganga water for "purification" as it had been unveiled by those who have allegedly misused and tried to spoil Devi Lal's name.

Deputy CM has not 'stood with farmers': Karan

He said while Devi Lal was a "messiah of farmers," the Deputy Chief Minister "had not stood with farmers" who had been protesting for months against farm laws. "I cannot understand that when the statue was earlier already installed in Sirsa's University, what was the reason to take that to Jind and install a new one. Why are they doing this drama," he said.

Dushyant had slammed the farmers' protest

On the farmers' issue, Dushyant had said the ongoing farmer agitation is not anymore about the demands of the peasantry, but how to oppose the government and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana. Unveiling the statue on Tuesday, Dushyant had said Devi Lal was an institution in himself, whose entire political life was devoted to the welfare of people, particularly the farming community.