Eat more beef than chicken, mutton, fish: BJP minister

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 02:44 pm
Sanbor Shullai said everybody was free to eat whatever they want in a democratic country

BJP minister in the Meghalaya government Sanbor Shullai encouraged the people of the state to eat more beef than chicken, mutton, and fish, dispelling the apprehension that his party was against it. Shullai, a senior BJP leader who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week, said everybody was free to eat whatever they want in a democratic country.

Will speak to CM regarding cattle transportation to Meghalaya: Shullai

"By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled," he said. Shullai, who is the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, also assured that he would speak to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected by the new cow legislation in the neighboring state.

He also talked about boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam

On the vexed boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, Shullai said it was high time the state utilizes its police force to protect the border and its people. "If the people of Assam keep on harassing our people in the border area, the time has come not only to talk and drink tea...We have to react and act on the spot itself," he said.

I am not pro-violence, Shullai clarified

He, however, clarified that he was not pro-violence. "We should have the spirit to protect our people, we have to utilize our force - the police should go to the front to talk with the Assam Police," the three-term legislator said.

Meghalaya Police is always on back foot: Shullai

Lauding the Mizoram Police for "standing up to protect" its land as well as its people, the BJP minister criticized the Meghalaya Police who are always "seen on the back foot" when it comes to protecting border residents. "The higher-ups should give orders that the police should be in the front to protect the people," he further said.

Issue of border dispute has been pending for long: Shullai

"If enemies come to your house, attack you and your wife and children, you also have to attack in self-defense. The same thing should be done at our borders, whether it is legal or illegal," Shullai asserted. He said the issue of border dispute has been pending for a long time and needs to be resolved at the earliest.

Dispute has been pending for over 50 years: Shullai

"Many political parties have given commitments in their manifestos that if they come to power they will resolve the issue - but it's been over 50 years, no party could resolve it. So, we have to do a post-mortem of the problem here," he said.

