Election Commission wants all victory celebrations to stop

The Election Commission on Sunday asked the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that no victory celebrations take place.

The directive came after supporters of several parties came on the streets after initial trends indicated what the final results would look like.

Earlier, the polling body had banned victory rallies on and after May 2, considering the coronavirus situation.

TMC and DMK supporters danced on streets

In West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress seems poised for a third straight term, dozens of party supporters came on the streets to celebrate the win. They disrespected coronavirus-appropriate behavior — most of them neither maintained social distance nor wore masks.

Similar scenes were reported from Tamil Nadu. Supporters of DMK fed each other sweets and danced on the roads.

Here are the visuals from Asansol

Such activities must be prohibited urgently: EC

Taking cognizance of the worrying scenes, the EC told Chief Secretaries that such activities "must be prohibited urgently."

"The Commission has viewed it very seriously and again directed that all necessary actions must be taken to ensure the strict compliance of its directions wherein all such activities have already been prohibited in view of the pandemic," the EC's notice read.

Responsible SHOs and other officers must be suspended, suggested EC

The EC also underlined that the "responsible SHOs and other officers must be placed under suspension immediately and criminal/disciplinary actions must be initiated against them".

Separately, the apex polling body also sent a letter to heads of political parties about the behavior of their supporters.

The parties were asked to restrain their followers from basking in celebrations and urge them to follow the guidelines.

A TMC leader said mandate has energized workers

Meanwhile, Sayan Deb Chatterjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress, said that the party is telling its workers not to celebrate due to the health crisis.

"We really don't want to celebrate but there was an anti-campaign against TMC. Our workers were under pressure. This mandate has given them energy. Still, we're telling them not to celebrate due to the COVID-19 situation," he added.

DMK wants cadres to remain inside their homes

Similarly, a DMK leader said the party wants supporters to celebrate from inside their homes.

"The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party, " said TKS Elangovan.

Celebrations have also been prohibited in Bengaluru city.